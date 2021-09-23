Megan Fox Shines as a Seductive Vampire in Netflix's Night Teeth Trailer: WATCH

Fresh off her role in Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan Fox has a bloody exciting part in her latest movie.

The actress, 35, plays a vampire in Netflix's upcoming horror thriller Night Teeth. In the first trailer for the film released Wednesday, Fox gets in character as one of many seductive vampires who take unsuspecting college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) along for a wild night.

Night Teeth follows two vampires — Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) — who hire Benny as their chauffeur for a night out in Los Angeles that includes a string of parties, the last of which they demand to arrive at by morning.

"Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood," Netflix teases in the official film description. "As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows."

As Benny transports his mesmerizing passengers to some of L.A.'s hottest parties, he discovers a whole new world he never knew existed.

"Who do you think runs the city?" Blaire asks in the trailer. "We are richer and more powerful than you could ever imagine, living right under your noses."

While Fox's character only appears in small glimpses in the trailer, she makes quite the impression in her glittering cape with bold red lips and long, dark nails. In one scene, she appears to be drinking a cocktail of blood as she lounges in front of a fireplace.

Her latest role comes after the actress starred in Think Like a Dog, Rogue, and Till Death. Next up, she's set to appear in the animated action film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, the comedy Good Mourning with a U and the sci-fi thriller Aurora, in which she plays the titular role.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, director Adam Randall described Night Teeth as "intense, funny, and a little crazy," with a combination of multiple genres: "crime thriller, coming of age, [and] supernatural horror."