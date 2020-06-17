Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked together last month

Megan Fox 'Seems Very Happy' with Machine Gun Kelly, 'They Hang Out Several Times a Week': Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's connection is growing stronger.

The two have been linked since last month when they were first spotted together, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year.

Weeks later, a source tells PEOPLE Fox, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Colson Baker, have been spending more and more time together.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source tells PEOPLE of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source adds.

On Monday, the two went public with their relationship when they were pictured holding hands and kissing after leaving a bar in Los Angeles. That same day, Baker tweeted lyrics from his most recent single "Bloody Valentine" that seemingly called Fox his girlfriend.

Fox and Kelly starred together in the song's music video, released shortly after they were first spotted together, with Kelly tweeting that "life imitated art on that one."

The lyric he referenced was "I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the f---," pointing at the possibility the two are officially a couple.

Green first revealed he and Fox had split on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context."

The actor said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly.