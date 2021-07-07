Megan Fox Says She's 'Grateful' for Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

The since-deleted comment came after Brian Austin Green posted a photo of himself kissing Sharna Burgess during a visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom

Megan Fox appears to be showing her support for ex Brian Austin Green's relationship with Sharna Burgess.

The Till Death star, 35, said on Tuesday that she's "grateful" for Burgess, 36, after Green, 47, posted a photo of himself and the Dancing with the Stars pro kissing during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Green captioned the shot, to which Burgess replied in the comments section, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."

"Grateful for Sharna," Fox commented alongside an emoji of a purple heart, as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. The comment has since been deleted.

On her Instagram account, Burgess also posted a picture of herself planting a smooch on Green's cheek while visiting the Avatar-themed area of the Florida-based amusement park.

"Even at Disney World you're all I see," the ballroom dancer wrote in the caption. "I could never get enough of you."

"Pandora was pretty epic tho," she added.

Green has been dating Burgess since late last year after his split with Fox — with whom he shares sons Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship earlier this month, sharing that dating in quarantine made them closer than they could have imagined.

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Burgess recalled. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."

For Green, meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life," said the actor, who split from Fox in late 2019 after almost 10 years of marriage. "On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before."