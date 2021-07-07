Megan Fox is looking forward to the next chapter of her career

Megan Fox Says She Wants to Play a Marvel or DC Character: 'I Don't Need a F---ing BAFTA'

Megan Fox has her sights set on gaining some superpowers!

The actress, 35, sat down with InStyle where she spoke about her acting ambitions, including potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I won't lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I've always wanted to play, and do one of those," she said. "People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn't get you the big awards."

She added, "I don't give a f---. Give me an MTV award. I don't need a f------ BAFTA."

The actress has been more outspoken about her time in Hollywood, reflecting on her career and the "misogynistic" industry that made her feel "so lost," in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

Fox, who shares three sons with ex Brian Austin Green (from whom she filed for divorce last year), recalled how becoming a mother in September 2012 at age 26 gave her newfound "purpose."

Megan Fox InStyle Megan Fox for InStyle | Credit: Alex Harper

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox said. "I needed an escape."

Prior to becoming a mom, Fox said she was "trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?"

She recalled people having a "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

Since then, Fox has stepped back into the acting game, returning to horror movies for the first time since Jennifer's Body in Till Death, out now.