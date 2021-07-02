The actress met Kelly on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass where she called their connection "magical"

Megan Fox Knew Machine Gun Kelly Was Her 'Soul Mate' the 'First Time' She Looked Into His Eyes

Megan Fox is looking back at her cosmic meeting with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

In a new profile for The Washington Post, the actress recalled first encountering the musician and actor on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox said she knew he "was a tall, blond tattooed rapper" but didn't expect to have a "magical" connection.

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'" she said, adding she "wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soul mate,' instantly."

The Jennifer's Body star told the newspaper she picks acting gigs "just based on feeling."

"Sometimes it's because I feel like where the movie is shooting is going to be significant to me for some reason, or something about it is going to be significant for my life," she said.

Fox and Kelly only worked together on set for two days.

In July 2020, Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" in their first joint interview since becoming a couple.

The actress recalled their first meeting on Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, saying, "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately I was like, 'Uh oh.'"

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she said. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the singer once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."