Megan Fox Says Her Romance with Machine Gun Kelly Is a 'Once in a Lifetime Thing'

Megan Fox is opening up about how her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is one of a kind.

Speaking to NYLON alongside her beau for his recent cover story, the 34-year-old actress called her relationship with the rapper-turned-punk star, 30, a "once in a lifetime thing."

Describing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," Fox noted, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

"The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude," she added.

Detailing that she first met the musician while filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox also shared the emotions she felt when she first connected with Kelly.

"I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she shared. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f-----."

Kelly also opened up to the publication about his newfound love with the Jennifer's Body actress, explaining that it came at a time when love is not "being encouraged."

"In fact, it's exactly the opposite: everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation," he said. "And f---, dude, you have in your head that you're this rock star, with multiple women and all that. So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that."

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship this summer after photos of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the Transformers star late last year after 10 years of marriage.

In September, Kelly spoke about their blossoming romance on The Howard Stern Show, saying that he fell in love "for the first time" with Fox.

"That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," the "Bloody Valentine" rapper said.

When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."