Megan Fox Says No Cheating Was Involved in MGK Relationship as She Returns to Instagram

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," Megan Fox wrote on Instagram Sunday

Published on February 19, 2023 01:25 PM

Megan Fox is back on Instagram.

The actress, 36, reactivated her account on the social media platform Sunday and shared a post noting that there was no cheating involved in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, days after she deleted all photos of herself and the star, 32, from her profile and subsequently removed her account from the platform entirely.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now, she continued.

The actress deleted her Instagram account last week hours after she shared a post that hinted at a potential breakup between herself and Kelly (real name Colson Baker).

In that post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie."

MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Shotbyjuliann/BACKGRID

In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. The pair attended Drake's party together on Friday.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Fox was "very upset" with MGK after a fight over Super Bowl weekend. The source said the actress was not on speaking terms with her musician fiancé, following the dispute.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the source said.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off," the source added, noting that while the couple "have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time."

Reps for Fox and Kelly did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment last weekend.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and confirmed their relationship by July of that year. Kelly later proposed to Fox in January 2022.

