Megan Fox Says Her Soul Is 'Intertwined' with Machine Gun Kelly's: 'Our Connection Is So Karmic'

Megan Fox opened up about her connection with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, which she feels comes from their ancestors

Megan Fox is opening up about her karmic connection to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book (issue hits stands Sept. 16), the actress said she has her ancestors to thank for her soulmate connection with the rapper.

"I think part of [our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us," she said.

This isn't the first time Fox, 35, has talked about her unique connection with Kelly, 31. In July 2020, just months after they were first linked, Fox explained how she thought Kelly is her "twin flame.

Fox recalled first meeting Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, produced by Emmett.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

However, Kelly said that he was not as confident as the actress about their initial connection, explaining that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he said. "And I would just sit there and hope."