Megan Fox Is 'Relieved' That Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green Is Finalized: Source
Megan Fox is moving on after finalizing her divorce from ex Brian Austin Green.
"Megan is relieved that the divorce is finalized," a source tells PEOPLE. "She obviously moved on a while ago, but she was ready to close that chapter completely."
Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), is now looking forward to marrying the musician, according to the source.
The insider adds, "She is beyond happy with Colson. She is excited to be his wife."
Fox and Green finalized their divorce earlier this week after a judge signed off on the settlement, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. They both filed for divorce on Oct. 15, 2021.
Fox, 35, and Green, 48, met in 2004 and first got engaged in November 2006. They wed in 2010 and share three sons: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and, Journey River, 5.
Lawyers for the two actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Green confirmed in May 2020 that they had separated after Fox was spotted spending time with rapper Kelly, 31, whom she met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.
The Transformers actress then officially filed for divorce one day before Thanksgiving and three days after she made her red carpet debut with Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards. The two announced their engagement on Jan. 12.
Following news of her engagement to Kelly, a source close to Fox told PEOPLE that she was "thrilled" and "ready to move on completely" from Green after the two reached a "divorce agreement last fall."
Green has also moved on with his former Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.
Marking their first anniversary in October, Green wrote on Instagram that it was "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before," adding to Burgess, 36, "I love you baby. So many more years to come."
- Sunny Hostin Says She Admires Afro-Latina Stars Who Embrace Their Blackness: 'I'm No Longer Alone'
- Rob Gronkowski Talks 12-Year Chemistry with Tom Brady, His Reaction to Quarterback's Retirement
- Megan Fox Is 'Relieved' That Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green Is Finalized: Source
- WATCH: HGTV's Page Turner Invests Her Own Money to Save Failing House Flippers in New Series