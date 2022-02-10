Megan Fox Is 'Relieved' That Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green Is Finalized: Source

Megan Fox was "ready to close that chapter completely," a source tells PEOPLE of her divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox is moving on after finalizing her divorce from ex Brian Austin Green.

"Megan is relieved that the divorce is finalized," a source tells PEOPLE. "She obviously moved on a while ago, but she was ready to close that chapter completely."

Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), is now looking forward to marrying the musician, according to the source.

The insider adds, "She is beyond happy with Colson. She is excited to be his wife."

Fox and Green finalized their divorce earlier this week after a judge signed off on the settlement, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. They both filed for divorce on Oct. 15, 2021.

Fox, 35, and Green, 48, met in 2004 and first got engaged in November 2006. They wed in 2010 and share three sons: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and, Journey River, 5.

Lawyers for the two actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Green confirmed in May 2020 that they had separated after Fox was spotted spending time with rapper Kelly, 31, whom she met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Following news of her engagement to Kelly, a source close to Fox told PEOPLE that she was "thrilled" and "ready to move on completely" from Green after the two reached a "divorce agreement last fall."