A source also tells PEOPLE that Machine Gun Kelly "has been getting to know" the three sons his new fiancée Megan Fox shares with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Was 'Ready to Move on Completely' After Brian Austin Green Divorce Agreement Last Fall

Megan Fox is ready to embrace the next phase of her life now that she's engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Following news of the actress' recent engagement to Kelly, a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE that she is "thrilled" and "ready to move on completely" from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48, after reaching a "divorce agreement last fall."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15. It will soon be finalized.

"She has been wanting to get engaged," says the insider of Fox, 35.

In the meantime, Kelly (née Colson Baker) "has been getting to know" the three sons Fox shares with Green: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.

"Megan feels comfortable with everything. She is very happy and feels beyond blessed," the source shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Green confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020. She and Kelly, 31, began dating that month, after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In a video posted Wednesday, the "Bloody Valentine" musician got down on one knee and popped the question to Fox, who happily accepted. She said the pair also sealed the union by drinking each other's blood.

"The proposal was a surprise," the Fox source tells PEOPLE. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

According to the insider, the Jennifer's Body actress "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect."

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship

"She is excited to get married," adds the source.

In the video, the pear-cut stones shimmer as the Transformers actress moves her hand. In the caption of his post, the Born with Horns artist explained the design choice.