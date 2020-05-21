Megan Fox Proudly Shows Off Her Green 'Family Crest' amid Split from Husband Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green revealed he and wife Megan Fox separated at the end of last year after 10 years of marriage

Megan Fox is still proud of her "family name" despite the actress' current split from husband Brian Austin Green.

The Jennifer's Body star showed off some sweet hardware when she appeared on an Instagram Live with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne on Wednesday.

As Wayne explained what typed of custom steel designs his company makes, Fox pulled up a "family crest" featuring the name Green cut into it.

"I got one that has my family crest on it," Fox said before turning around to pick up the hardware.

"It's the Tree of Life with the family name on it," she showed, pointing to where it says Green.

The Live took place days after Green, 46, revealed he and Fox, 34, had split after 10 years of marriage. The two share three children, sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

Fox has since been seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The actress also made a cameo in his latest music video, "Bloody Valentine," which debuted the same day as the Instagram Live.

Green and Fox first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

Given they've had their ups and downs over the years, a source recently told PEOPLE he isn't ruling out a reconciliation.

"The split has been tough for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive," the source said. "They split in the past and then got back together. Brian has no plans to file for divorce. He isn't ready to date either. It seems he is hoping that he and Megan once again can work things out. He is giving her space and letting her do her thing. He wants her to be happy. He thinks she is a great mom and is not at all bitter that she is dating."

Green said more on the same on his podcast ...with Brian Austin Green titled "Context," where he first revealed the split.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said in the episode on Monday. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."