Megan Fox Made a Pro/Con List Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly: 'My Logical Brain Chiming' in

Megan Fox has found her "soulmate" in Machine Gun Kelly — but she admittedly had some initial hesitations before diving headfirst into the romance.

Fox, 35, and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), 31, first met on the set of their crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Fox said the connection was instant.

"When I met [Kelly], I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," Fox told Who What Wear.

Still, the Transformers star made a list of the potential pros and cons of dating the musician: "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.' "

Fox also said instinct told her there was something special about the role in Midnight in the Switchgrass that captured her attention. She knew Kelly was going to be in the film but had no clue what their futures had in store.

"It was definitely a vehicle — I'll be honest — for me to meet Colson," she said. "I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There's something about this experience that'll be really rewarding for you.' "

She later added in the interview: "Sometimes, you can just tell something about [an acting role]. Like, this is going to change me as a person. That's what I want for my life: to constantly be evolving and growing."

In April, Fox told The Washington Post she knew Kelly was the one for her by just looking in his eyes.

"The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,' " she said in the profile, though she didn't expect to feel such a strong connection "instantly."

The love is mutual, too. Kelly gushed over his girlfriend of more than a year in an interview with InStyle this month and insisted their love is "real."

"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life," the musician told InStyle.

The couple first went public with their relationship that June after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video. Fox is four years older than Kelly, and she did not hesitate to call out critics of their age gap.

"He's 31, and I'm 35. Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger," Fox told InStyle this month.

"Four years? Go f--- yourself. We would have been in high school together. That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."