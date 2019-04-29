Megan Fox Is All Smiles After Filing to Dismiss Her Divorce from Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox spent Saturday with friends after filing to dismiss her divorce petition from husband Brian Austin Green.

The actress was spotted out with friends for walk days after asking a court to dismiss her divorce. Fox, 32, originally filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by The Blast, Fox requested a dismissal in their ongoing divorce case.

Fox and Green, 45, share three children: Noah Shannon, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey River, 2. (Green is also dad to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship.)

Months after filing for divorce, the couple announced they were having a third child together and reconciled in 2016.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”

During a September 2017 episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, Green admitted being in a relationship “takes work and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s — you just take it day by day.”