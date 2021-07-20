Megan Fox Opts Out of Midnight in the Switchgrass Premiere Due to Recent 'Rise in COVID Cases'

Megan Fox chose to sit out of the premiere of her latest movie Midnight in the Switchgrass due to recent developments in the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Fox, 34, canceled just hours before the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, with a Lionsgate representative telling PEOPLE she would not attend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Due to the recent California mask mandate and rise of Covid cases, Megan Fox will no longer be attending the premiere tonight," the representative said.

Her costar in the film, Bruce Willis, and Fox's boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, also didn't attend. Kelly has a small role in the thriller.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that it would be reinstating the indoor mask mandate "regardless of vaccination status" due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The new mask policy is currently in effect.

In Midnight in the Switchgrass, Fox plays FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi, who crosses paths with a brutal serial killer while investigating a sex-trafficking ring with her partner Karl Helter (Willis).

In the trailer for the film, Fox's character goes undercover as a sex worker when a would-be John (Kelly) comes at her with a knife. But Fox holds her own, knocking the weapon out of his hand and bringing him to his knees with a few good punches.

MGK and Megan Fox Credit: Courtesy Lionsgate

The movie is based on the true story of Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (a.k.a. the Truck Stop Killer).

Fox and 31-year-old Kelly, who goes by his real name Colson Baker when acting, met on the Puerto Rico set of the film in March 2020.

"I don't know if people understand what a good actor he is," she said to ET of her costar-turned-boyfriend. "He is so charismatic and he's so naturally gifted and he's so intense."