Megan Fox Gushes Over Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live Debut Performance

"Best performance that show has ever seen," the actress said

Megan Fox is singing her praises for her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

On Sunday evening, a day after Kelly, 30, made his debut performance on Saturday Night Live, Fox, 34, applauded her rocker beau's musical set with a short but sweet message on Instagram.

Sharing a trio of photographs of the pair together, including two of Fox held in her boyfriend's arms, the actress wrote, "SNL week. Best performance that show has ever seen 🤯💔," in the caption of her post.

Kelly starred as the musical guest on the late-night comedy sketch series as it returned for its first show of 2021 on Saturday. The artist performed two songs from his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall.

The show was also a first for host John Krasinski, who was previously scheduled to make his hosting debut last March before his appearance was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Just days before hitting the SNL stage, Kelly — whose real name is Richard Colson Baker — sparked engagement rumors with Fox, who joined her boyfriend in New York to support his SNL stint as musical guest.

On Thursday, the couple, who began dating last summer, were photographed together in New York City, with the actress wearing a massive ring on her left hand.

However, a source told PEOPLE that while Fox and Kelly are "very serious," they're not engaged.

"There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," said the source, going on to note that the actress is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Brian Austin Green.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the source added.

The mother of three also seemed to deny the engagement rumors on Friday, posting a photo of a massive ring on her left ring finger with the words "F— You" written on it.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and went Instagram official with their relationship last July.

Speaking to NYLON last November, the Jennifer's Body actress called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," Fox added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

Opening up about their romance last year, Kelly said that he fell in love "for the first time" with Fox.