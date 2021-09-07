Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not been shy about showing off their love

Megan Fox Makes Dirty Joke About Airbnb Stay with Machine Gun Kelly: The Table 'Saw Some Things'

Megan Fox made quite the raunchy joke in her latest Instagram post.

Posing in front of a large marble table, the 35-year-old actress hinted at what she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly got up to while staying at the rented property.

"When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things," Fox wrote, adding a sweating emoji.

"i'm really glad that's not our table anymore," Kelly, 31, cheekily responded in the comments.

The comments quickly filled with people responding to Fox's joke, with one person saying "this caption has the world shook."

Fox and Kelly haven't been shy about publicly flirting and showing off their love since they were first linked in May 2020.

Last week, the Transformers actress shared a set of photos of her all dressed up to run errands.

Kelly, however, picked out one small detail from the last photo in the set — Fox's phone screen, featuring a photo of the rapper.

"What aisle are you gonna be in? I like your lock screen," he teased.

Fox and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) first went public with their relationship last summer after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020.

The video came just days after her now-ex Brian Austin Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage. The two share three sons — Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8½ — while Green, 48, is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius. (Kelly has a daughter named Casie, 12.)