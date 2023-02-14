Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship.

Following news on Monday that Fox, 36, had taken off her engagement ring from Kelly, 32, following an argument, a source tells PEOPLE that now "they are speaking and trying to work things out."

But, the source continues, the actress "is still upset" and "taking one day at a time" when it comes to the future with her actor-musician beau.

"She was never one to casually date," the source adds. "She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up on their relationship."

"There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," says the source.

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fox first hinted at a possible breakup between herself and Kelly on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire.

The actress also erased all photos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page then deleted her account entirely hours later.

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly responded that it could've been her: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that Fox was not on speaking terms with Kelly following a dispute during Super Bowl weekend.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," said the insider. And while the pair "haven't officially called off the engagement," the source said Fox "took her ring off."

"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," the insider added.

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed. However, the pair attended Drake's party together the night before on Friday.

Before the Jennifer's Body actress deleted her Instagram account, she also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years. Kelly's Instagram profile still features multiple photos of him with Fox.

Before Super Bowl weekend, Fox joined Kelly for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. After Kelly did not win the award, Fox praised him for handling his loss at the awards show with "a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before" in a now-deleted tribute she shared on Instagram.