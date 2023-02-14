Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source

A source tells PEOPLE that while the actress is "still upset" at MGK, the two "are speaking and trying to work things out"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:41 PM
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship.

Following news on Monday that Fox, 36, had taken off her engagement ring from Kelly, 32, following an argument, a source tells PEOPLE that now "they are speaking and trying to work things out."

But, the source continues, the actress "is still upset" and "taking one day at a time" when it comes to the future with her actor-musician beau.

"She was never one to casually date," the source adds. "She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up on their relationship."

"There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," says the source.

Reps for Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fox first hinted at a possible breakup between herself and Kelly on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire.

The actress also erased all photos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page then deleted her account entirely hours later.

In the comments section of Fox's last post before she deleted her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly responded that it could've been her: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't "Called Off" Engagement but She "Took Her Ring Off": Source

An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that Fox was not on speaking terms with Kelly following a dispute during Super Bowl weekend.

"Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," said the insider. And while the pair "haven't officially called off the engagement," the source said Fox "took her ring off."

"They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," the insider added.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed. However, the pair attended Drake's party together the night before on Friday.

Before the Jennifer's Body actress deleted her Instagram account, she also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years. Kelly's Instagram profile still features multiple photos of him with Fox.

Before Super Bowl weekend, Fox joined Kelly for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. After Kelly did not win the award, Fox praised him for handling his loss at the awards show with "a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before" in a now-deleted tribute she shared on Instagram.

Related Articles
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Tells Fans He Was 'Electrocuted' During Performance: 'My Hair Stood Up'
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Fiancée Megan Fox Saying She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend'
megan fox, machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Borrows Megan Fox's Bucket Hat for Latest Date Night Look
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
https://www.instagram.com/p/CepN8mwpvCE/?hl=en machinegunkelly Verified pisces moon but the film is called TAURUS. coming later this year…🎬 1h
Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly