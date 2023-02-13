Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor

Here's everything to know about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's public appearances in the days leading up to their possible breakup

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on February 13, 2023 03:37 PM

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were in Arizona for the Super Bowl before the actress hinted at a possible breakup and deleted her Instagram account.

On Sunday, Fox, 36, seemed to suggest she and fiancé Kelly, 32, had split up in an Instagram post, where she shared photos of herself, as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

The actress captioned the cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" before she deleted her Instagram account hours later.

Here's what to know about Fox and Kelly's romance in the days leading up to their possible split.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend a Pre-Grammys Party Together

Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Fox channeled Jessica Rabbit in a strapless red gown, which she accessorized with a pink cast on her wrist, while accompanying her fiancé at a pre-Grammy Awards party in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 4.

"Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," Fox captioned photos of the couple posing in their looks.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in Matching Outfits

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple stepped out at the 2023 Grammys red carpet donning coordinating looks a day later on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Fox and Kelly went for matching metallics, starting with the rapper's silver Dolce & Gabbana suit, which he told E! was inspired by a Phoenix rising out of the ashes. Kelly paired the standout set with a gray mesh top under a gemstone harness, Stephen Webster jewelry, plus silver boots.

Fox met his level in a white Zuhair Murad gown designed with a mermaid silhouette and a mesh corset adorned with baroque-motif rhinestone embellishments, plus Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Change Into Wedding Looks for Grammys Afterparty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

After the Grammys, Fox and Kelly changed into coordinating wedding-inspired looks for an afterparty event.

Fox was outfitted in a satin white mini dress accessorized with matching opera gloves and stilettos.

Kelly, meanwhile, transformed into a skater boy groom posing topless in a black suit (with the blazer left unbuttoned to reveal his tattoos), a silver necklace and a baseball cap worn backward.

Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly for Handling His Grammys Loss

Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, a day after the Grammys, Fox penned a message on Instagram where she professed her love for Kelly and praised him for how he handled losing his first-ever Grammy nomination in the best rock album category for his album Mainstream Sellout.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination," Fox wrote, in part, in the now-deleted caption. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."

Machine Gun Kelly Attends 2023 Super Bowl Event by Himself

Machine Gun Kelly Milan Fashion Week Men Fall/Winter 23-24 Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show - Front Row Milan, Italy Milan Fashion Week Men, Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show, Front Row, Milan, Italy - 14 Jan 2023
Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock

Kelly appeared solo at a Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open show in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 10. Shortly after the event took place, the pop-punk star told fans on Instagram that he got "electrocuted" onstage.

The "Emo Girl" musician reposted an Instagram video from a fan at the time, which showed him rocking out at the Coors Light Bird's Nest concert series when his hair suddenly seemed to stand up straight.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend Drake's 2023 Super Bowl Party Together

MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair were later captured arriving at Drake's Super Bowl party while staying close to each other on Friday night. For the outing, Fox wore a black dress that featured cutouts across her stomach, as well as her pink cast.

Kelly, meanwhile, wore a spray-painted long-sleeve T-shirt, baggy black leather pants and black boots.

Megan Fox Skips Machine Gun Kelly's Super Bowl Event Performance She Was Supposed to Attend

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday, Feb. 12, where Kelly performed, a source tells PEOPLE.

The insider says Fox didn't show up "last-minute" for the event, where she was expected. The reason for her absence, the source says, was unclear.

Another source who attended the event tells PEOPLE Kelly appeared "super off during his performance." They add, "Clearly he was upset."

Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup by Deleting Their Photos on Instagram

After Fox shared her post hinting at a possible split between herself and Kelly, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the relationship, writing in the comments section, "He probably got with Sophie" — referring to Kelly's bandmate.

In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

The actress also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. (Kelly, meanwhile, still had posts featuring Fox on his profile.)

Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split

After her cryptic post — and after she followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years, on the platform — Fox deleted her account altogether. Kelly's profile, as of Feb. 13, remained active.

