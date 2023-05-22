Megan Fox and MGK 'Still Not Back to Normal' as They Try for 'Better' Relationship: Source (Exclusive)

A source tells PEOPLE Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are "back together" but aren't back to wedding planning at the moment

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 22, 2023 05:15 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on "making their relationship better," a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who've been engaged since January 2022. "Things are still not back to normal though."

The source adds that Fox, 37, and MGK, 33, "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," says the source.

Reps for Fox and MGK have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup this past February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in June 2022. Theo Wargo/Getty

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And last week, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch on Thursday night to support Fox, who is a cover star this year. However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in May 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

After that public sighting, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands on. It's a work in progress."

