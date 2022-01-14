Megan Fox Flashes Engagement Ring in Milan with Machine Gun Kelly Following Surprise Proposal

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are continuing to globetrot following their recent engagement.

The newly betrothed couple stepped out together at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan on Friday, after announcing earlier this week that Kelly (née Colson Baker) had proposed to the Transformers actress, 35, during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

Kelly, 31, stood out in a high-neck, hot-pink sweater and checkered gray pants as he held hands with his fiancée, accessorizing with several pieces of jewelry including multiple silver necklaces.

Fox opted for an all-black look that included a minidress with a sweetheart neckline and cutouts throughout, underneath a long-sleeved mesh midi-length frock and black trench coat with a leopard-print fabric inside.

Both Fox and Kelly finished their looks in black shoes — combat boots for the rapper and lace-up heels for the actress — while Fox's stunning two-stone engagement ring could also be seen adorning her hand.

Fox and Kelly began dating in May 2020, after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In a video posted Wednesday, the "Bloody Valentine" musician got down on one knee and popped the question to Fox, who happily accepted. She said the pair also sealed the union by drinking each other's blood.

"The proposal was a surprise," a source close to the Jennifer's Body actress told PEOPLE this week. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."

According to the insider, Fox "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect." They added, "She is excited to get married."

The source also told PEOPLE that Fox is "ready to move on completely" from ex Brian Austin Green, after the two reached a "divorce agreement last fall." (The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15. It will soon be finalized.)

"She has been wanting to get engaged," the insider said of the Till Death actress.

In the meantime, Kelly "has been getting to know" the three sons Fox shares with Green, 48: Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9.