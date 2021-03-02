Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first linked last May

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Continue to Show Their Love as They Smile on Sweet Dinner Date

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still all loved up.

The couple was spotted out at Nobu in Malibu on Monday night where they grabbed dinner with friends. The lovebirds were then seen laughing and smiling as they got into their car following their outing, with the 30-year-old rapper, whose name is Colson Baker, seemingly opening the car door for his love.

Fox, 34, kept her mask on while she got into the car as Baker, with his hair dyed at a hint of pink, helped her.

This is the latest outing for the couple who was first linked last May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm their split at the end of 2019.

Image zoom Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

The pair recently sparked engagement rumors after the mom of three was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

A source told PEOPLE last month the two were not engaged but were very happy together.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," said the source, going on to note that the actress is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from Green, 47, with whom she shares three children.

"Megan needs her divorce to be finalized before she can fully move on. She is very happy though," the source added.