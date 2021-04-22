Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his birthday among his friends and loved ones, including girlfriend Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share a Kiss as They Celebrate His 31st Birthday

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is going strong.

The couple shared a kiss as they celebrated the singer's 31st birthday on Wednesday night before Kelly, born Colson Baker, rang in a new age early Thursday morning.

Kelly shared a video of the festivities on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen wearing a white glittery sweatshirt and white pants as he kissed Fox, 34, before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, as those in attendance cheer.

"Dream big," he wrote over the video.

Kelly and Fox were spotted holding hands on Wednesday night as they grabbed dinner at the Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

The duo complemented each other perfectly with Kelly in an all-white-and-silver outfit while Fox wore all-black.

The rapper also showed off the new neck tattoo — a thin red line down the front of his throat — that he got this week.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Megan Fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Transformers actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Colson is getting to know her kids," said the source. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Fox's once-contentious relationship with Green — whom she split from in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage — also appears to be on the mend. She filed for divorce from Green last November.