Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues

The pair were seen having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the state's Big Island Monday night

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 12:27 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty for The Recording Academy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time away.

The duo was spotted in Hawaii on Monday, having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the state's Big Island, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The pair dined for around an hour before leaving the restaurant and waving to fans, per the outlet.

Fox, 36, and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), 32, were visiting the Aloha State with Kelly's 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Reps for both Kelly and Fox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

After the Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a potential breakup in February, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they're "in therapy" but Fox is "having a hard time trusting" Kelly following rumors of his infidelity. She has since denied those reports, saying, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The insider told PEOPLE, "This is really boiling down to not working. There have been points where they haven't been speaking; it's been that bad."

Another source explained that the Midnight in the Switchgrass costars are in contact and "still working on their issues," adding, "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now."

The latter insider noted that the couple has "always had kind of a tumultuous relationship," which has "never been easy; it's always been very up and down."

"Megan was thrilled when they got engaged, though. She really loves him," the source added. "She was never one to casually date, so she put her whole heart into their relationship. She isn't happy now, though. She took her engagement ring off a while ago, and it's not back on."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox and MGK Are "Not Giving Up on Their Relationship" but She Is "Still Upset": Source

Fox notably appeared without the engagement ring on her finger when she flew solo at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty last month.

The couple appeared to hit a rough patch in February when Fox completely deactivated her Instagram account shortly after hinting at a potential breakup between her and her "Twin Flame" musician fiancé by deleting all traces of him from the profile.

At the time, she uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit and captioned that post with lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from the singer's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

A source told PEOPLE on March 14 that Fox and Kelly are "still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over," adding, "They're just not ready to totally call it yet."

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. He proposed to Fox in January 2022.

Related Articles
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Is 'Having a Hard Time Trusting' MGK but They're 'Still Working on Their Issues': Sources
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Goes Solo to Oscars Party, Source Says Friends Think MGK Engagement 'Likely Over' Soon
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Is 'Still Not in a Good Place' with Machine Gun Kelly After Shutting Down Infidelity Rumors: Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Says No Cheating Was Involved in MGK Relationship as She Returns to Instagram
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source
Sophie Lloyd attends the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Kurios: Cabinet Of Curiosities" at Royal Albert Hall on January 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses 'Disrespectful' and 'Meritless' Cheating Rumors
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's 'Lemonade'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Trying to Work Things Out' amid 'Trust Issues': Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
Megan Fox, MGK and Sophie Lloyd
Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist amid Split Rumors