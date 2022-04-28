Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline

From their steamy red carpet PDA to their blood-drinking rituals, here’s everything to know about Megan Fox and MGK's romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made headlines ever since they first sparked romance rumors in May 2020.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and though production was quickly halted due to the pandemic, Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) were spotted spending quality time together shortly after. That same month, Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, posted to social media and spoke on his podcast confirming his split from the Transformers alum.

Days later, the rumors hit a fever pitch when Fox appeared as Kelly's love interest in the music video for his single, "Bloody Valentine."

By July, the couple had confirmed their relationship, giving their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast where Fox called Kelly her "twin flame."

Ever since, the pair have been candid about their passionate romance, with Kelly sealing the deal by proposing to Fox in January 2022. From their initial meeting to their engagement blood-drinking ritual, here's everything you need to know about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's steamy romance.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

March 2020: Megan Fox and MGK meet on-set of Midnight in the Switchgrass

Fox and Kelly first met in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. On March 11 of that year, the rapper shared a photo of his and Fox's cast chairs positioned next to each other on set.

Days later, Deadline reported that production was shut down due to the pandemic on March 16, and that the cast and crew had flown home.

May 2020: MGK and Megan Fox are spotted together in California

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

After the pair were spotted together multiple times in May, a source told PEOPLE that Fox and Kelly had been "spending time together at Megan's house," adding, "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian."

Shortly after, Fox's then-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed the couple's split after nearly 10 years of marriage. On an episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, the actor shared that he felt distant from Fox before she left to film ​​Midnight in the Switchgrass.

When she returned home, Green said things "hadn't really changed," and that during a conversation about their marriage, Fox said she felt "more like myself" on her own. He added that he was "shocked" and "upset," but he understood that his wife's feelings weren't "a choice she made."

"I can't be upset at her because she didn't ask to feel that way," Green explained before saying that he and Fox had decided to separate. The former couple, who share sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon, later finalized their divorce in February 2022.

May 20, 2020: Megan Fox stars in MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video

Megan Fox in Machine Gun Kelly music video Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The couple put their rumored romance on full display when Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video. In the video, the Jennifer's Body actress can be seen duct-taping MGK's mouth and tying him up to make him her hostage. The rapper also posted a BTS clip of Fox tearing the duct tape off his back to promote the steamy release.

June 15, 2020: Megan Fox and MGK are spotted kissing as he takes to Twitter

A day before the Daily Mail published photos of the couple holding hands and kissing after a night out in Sherman Oaks, California, Kelly referenced a lyric from "Bloody Valentine" on Twitter, writing, "I'm calling you 'girlfriend,' what the f—? Life imitated art on that one."

July 13, 2020: MGK praises Megan Fox's feet

In a video interview with Teen Vogue, Kelly called "Bloody Valentine" his "favorite" video thanks to "other more personal reasons," hinting at his costar's involvement. He also shared that Fox got a pedicure prior to the shoot, adding, "It's no secret. I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist."

July 22, 2020: Megan Fox and MGK give their first joint interview

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,' " Fox said. "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

She also revealed that their connection was instant, adding, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

For his part, Kelly shared he looked for opportunities to make eye contact with Fox "every day."

July 28, 2020: MGK makes their relationship Instagram official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Instagram Official Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

For the couple's Instagram debut, they posed for a playful black-and-white mirror photo, with Kelly writing in the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪."

Aug. 5, 2020: Megan Fox debuts the relationship on her own Instagram

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Megan Fox/ Instagram

One week later, Fox shared her own post-swim black-and-white mirror photo, captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪." That same day, her ex Green shared photos of his four sons on social media, writing, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."

Aug. 14, 2020: MGK declines some "thirst tweets" from fans

The rapper made it abundantly clear that he's off the market during a BuzzFeed segment called Thirst Tweets. Responding to a fan who asked if he'd be free for a date, he said, "I'm locked in already right now. No dates for me. Probably ever."

To another who declared they would "let Machine Gun Kelly suck my toes maybe," he replied, "Like I said, I'm only sucking one pair of toes."

Sept. 17, 2020: Megan Fox and MGK hear "Bloody Valentine" on the radio for the first time

To celebrate the radio debut of "Bloody Valentine," the duo rocked out to his song in the car, as seen in a clip Kelly shared on Instagram.

Sept. 23, 2020: MGK opens up about falling in love with Megan Fox

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Kelly spoke about falling in love with Fox, revealing he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact."

"That's when I was like, 'Whoa,' " the rapper shared, adding that Fox changed his perspective on love. "After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

Nov. 7, 2020: Megan Fox calls her relationship with MGK a "once in a lifetime thing"

Serving as Nylon's cover star, Fox opened up about her romance with Kelly, saying that the pair has a connection of "mythic proportions."

"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she shared. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

Nov. 22, 2020: Megan Fox and MGK make their red carpet debut at the 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

The couple turned up on the red carpet of the 2020 American Music Awards to make their red carpet debut, with Fox introducing MGK's performance of "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend" at the show.

Fox also showed off a new shoulder tattoo that reads "El pistolero" (which is Spanish for "the gunman"), believed to be in honor of her beau — though she hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the ink.

Nov. 27, 2020: MGK opens up about Megan Fox's influence on him

When speaking to Dave Franco for Interview magazine, Kelly shared how Fox supports his mental health.

"When you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you're sweating and not being able to figure out why you're so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps," he said.

Jan. 29, 2021: Megan Fox and MGK spark engagement rumors

iHeartRadio 2021 Arrivals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The couple sparked engagement speculation after Fox was spotted wearing a massive ring in New York City while in town for Kelly's Saturday Night Live performance.

However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the pair wasn't quite there yet.

"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the insider shared, adding that the actress was still in the process of finalizing her divorce.

Fox also appeared to shut down the rumors herself when she debuted a NSFW ring on Instagram Stories. She also added the words "F— You" and a side-eye emoji to the post for good measure.

Jan. 30, 2021: Megan Fox supports MGK for his Saturday Night Live debut

One day later, Kelly made his Saturday Night Live performance debut with Fox by his side for the big night. She supported her boyfriend on Instagram, calling his appearance the "best performance that show has ever seen."

Feb. 14, 2021: MGK and Megan Fox celebrate their first Valentine's Day

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

In celebration of their first Valentine's Day as a couple, Kelly shared a gallery of pictures and videos in tribute to his lady, including a photo of a necklace that appeared to contain a drop of her blood.

"I wear your blood around my neck," he captioned the post. Fox also shared a few intimate snaps along with a heartfelt poem for a caption.

April 22, 2021: Megan Fox celebrates MGK's birthday

The Jennifer's Body star shared a sweet selfie for Kelly's 31st birthday, captioning the shot, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."

May 23, 2021: Megan Fox and MGK attend the Billboard Music Awards together

Meghan fox and MGK Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The couple turned up the heat in coordinating black ensembles for the 2021 BBMAs. Fox looked stunning in a sexy cutout Mugler gown, while Kelly turned heads showing off his black-stained tongue.

May 25, 2021: MGK marks the anniversary of Megan Fox saying "I love you"

Kelly took to Twitter to share with fans: "she said 'i love you' one year ago today," which was just five days after the debut of their sizzling music video appearance.

Sept. 12, 2021: Megan Fox introduces MGK at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Fox, Machine gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in September 2021 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/getty

"I am a huge fan of this next performer," Fox began. "I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person." She got cheeky, ending with, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies."

Oct. 11, 2021: Megan Fox and MGK appear on their first joint magazine cover

Kelly and Fox posed for their first magazine cover as a couple for British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, with the rapper calling their relationship "ecstasy and agony for sure."

"I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason," he added.

In a couple's quiz video, the duo revealed they actually met in passing at a GQ party in L.A. During their initial interaction, Fox told Kelly he "smelled like weed," to which he responded, "I am weed."

The couple also shared that their first date involved "thousands of roses" and sushi, along with an unconventional first kiss in which they "breathed each other."

Jan. 11, 2022: MGK proposes to Megan Fox

megan fox, machine gun kelly Credit: megan fox/instagram

After more than a year of dating, Kelly proposed to Fox in early 2022.

The couple announced their engagement with separate Instagram posts, sharing videos and photos from their proposal in front of a banyan tree they'd first sat under in July 2020.

Fox reflected on their romance in her caption, writing, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood."

Kelly also shared a video of the emerald and diamond engagement ring he gave Fox, writing, "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨."

Feb. 28, 2022: Megan Fox and MGK welcome a new kitten

The couple welcomed a new member into their family in February. Kelly took to Instagram to introduce their new kitten, Whiskey, in a series of adorable photos and videos. He captioned the post, "welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️."

April 26, 2022: Megan Fox clarifies her blood-drinking comments from their engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

For her British Glamour cover, Fox offered clarity on her Instagram caption from the couple's engagement, which stated, "I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood."

The actress told the publication that the pair does indeed consume each other's blood, but for "ritual purposes only."

"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Fox also added that while the practice is "controlled," her fiancé is "much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

May 15, 2022: Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his 'wife' at the Billboard Music Awards

After walking the red carpet together, Kelly sparked marriage rumors when he dedicated his song "Twin Flame" to Fox ahead of his performance at the Billboard Music Awards. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said onstage.

Near the end of his emotional performance, MGK took a moment for another dedication, saying, "And this is for our unborn child."