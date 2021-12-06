Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Relationship Quotes: 'We're Actually Two Halves of the Same Soul'
The "twin flames" have been together since May 2020 and continue to heat up
"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
— Megan Fox, on her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly, during the pair's first joint interview in July 2020 on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast
"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."
— Megan Fox, taking their relationship Instagram official with a steamy photo a few weeks after the singer first shared a shot of them together, in August 2020
"Like I said, I'm only sucking one pair of toes."
— Machine Gun Kelly, alluding to his relationship with Fox in response to a fan tweet that read "I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe," on Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb
"I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"
— Kelly, on falling in love for the first time, during a September 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show
"Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
— Fox, on their connection of "mythic proportions," to NYLON for Kelly's November 2020 cover story
"I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f-----."
— Fox, on her initial reaction to meeting Kelly, to NYLON
"When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."
— Kelly, on how Fox is "like the earth," to InStyle for their July 2021 profile on the Transformers actress
"I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."
— Fox, recounting her first encounter with Kelly at a party a few years before they started dating, to British GQ Style for their October 2021 cover story
"Even our first kiss, she wouldn't kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other's breath, and then, she just left."
— Kelly, on their slow and steady courtship after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, to British GQ Style
"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other. It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."
— Kelly, on the intense ups and downs of their relationship, to British GQ Style
"I think part of [our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."
— Fox, on the nature of their connection, to CR Fashion Book for their Issue 19
"Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand. [...] The next morning as soon as [Fox] left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.'"
— Kelly, showing host Jimmy Fallon his scar from accidentally stabbing himself while trying to impress Fox early on in their relationship, on The Tonight Show in December 2021
"the tale of two outcasts and star crossed lovers caught in the throes of a torrid, solar flare of a romance featuring:
feverish obsession
guns
addiction
shamans
lots of blood
general mayhem
therapy
tantric night terrors
binding rituals
chakra sound baths
psychedelic hallucinations
organic smoothies
and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary 📿"
—Fox (pictured showing off her and Kelly's linked manicures at a launch for his nailpolish brand) describing the couple's British GQ cover