11 Photos of Megan Fox and Her 'Twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly

In July 2020, the couple gave their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

Fox recalled first meeting Kelly on set, telling the hosts, "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh."

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."



She added, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," Fox captioned her first Instagram photo of the pair in August 2020.