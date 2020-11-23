11 Photos of Megan Fox and Her 'Twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly
The pair — who met filming in March 2020 — made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards
Lights, Camera, Action!
Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, but when production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair started spending time together off set.
In May 2020, the pair collaborated creatively again. The rapper posted a behind the scenes look at his music video for "Bloody Valentine," featuring his leading lady.
Photos of Fox and Kelly spending time together started circulating the same month, and they eventually went public with their relationship during the summer. Around the same time, Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and the Transformers star separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.
Insta Official
In July 2020, the couple gave their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.
Fox recalled first meeting Kelly on set, telling the hosts, "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh."
She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."
She added, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," Fox captioned her first Instagram photo of the pair in August 2020.
Lip Sync Battle
Couples who rock out together, stay together.
Mirror Selfies
"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," Kelly captioned a shot with Fox in July 2020.
A Connection of 'Mythic Proportions'
Fox called their relationship a "once in a lifetime thing" in November 2020, speaking to NYLON alongside Kelly for his recent cover story.
She described their connection as being of "mythic proportions," with Fox saying, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."
"The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude," she added.
Celebrating Firsts
The pair were together for a big moment: The first time they heard the musician's song, "Bloody Valentine" on the radio for the first time.
In the clip, the Transformers star rides in the passenger seat as she jams out to the pop-punk track. Meanwhile, Kelly films her on his phone as he sings along to the track.
Happier with You
"Happy boy 🥳," Kelly captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram in September 2020.
Getting Serious
In October 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the actress introduced Kelly to her three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.
"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," the source said. "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."
The source added that the two "spend as much time together as they can" and are "doing great."
Red Carpet Debut
In November, the couple walked their first red carpet together at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Under His Spell
Fox introduced her beau onstage saying, "Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."
All Dolled Up
Kelly showed off some behind the scenes from their outing, captioning the photo, "slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life."