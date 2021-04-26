Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Date Night at UFC 261 Fight

The couple has been spotted out and about together over the past few days, celebrating the singer's 31st birthday which was April 22

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't shy about showing off their romance.

Over the weekend, the couple didn't hide their affection as Fox, 34, cheered on Kelly, 31, at his concert in Jacksonville, Florida. Afterward, the two enjoyed a date night at the UFC 261 fight.

The Transformers actress documented their outing on her Instagram Story. In one video, Fox leapt into the "Bloody Valentine" singer's arms and straddled him after he finished performing to a big crowd. The pair then posed together for a sweet couple shot posted to Fox's Instagram Story.

For the concert, Fox wore a cropped black top and black slacks while Kelly opted for a see-through mesh long-sleeve shirt and shiny leather pants.

Later that night, at UFC 261 hosted by Dana White, Fox dressed in a crop top covered with a long brown jacket; Kelly wore a tan jumpsuit.

Fox and Kelly have been out and about the past few days to celebrate the singer's 31st birthday, which was April 22. On Thursday, they enjoyed a dinner date night with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

"i'll grow up next summer ... SINcerely, birthday boy," Kelly captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of photos and videos from his celebrations.

The couple also celebrated Kelly's birthday Wednesday when the two shared a kiss in a video shared to his Instagram account. In the footage, Kelly could be seen wearing a white glittery sweatshirt and white pants as he kissed Fox before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, as those in attendance cheered.

Later that evening, they were spotted holding hands as they grabbed dinner at the Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.