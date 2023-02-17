Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source

"They are getting professional help, because they want things to work out," a source tells PEOPLE

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to prioritize their relationship despite their differences, a source tells PEOPLE.

While the 36-year-old actress is "still upset" following a recent dispute with Kelly, 32, the two "are working through their issues and haven't split," says the source.

"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship," the source says. "He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."

Over the weekend, the Transformers actress hinted at a possible breakup from her actor-musician fiancé on Instagram before deactivating her account altogether.

Fox's final post featured a series of photos of herself as well as a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from 2016's Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Before deleting her account, Fox removed all photos and videos of herself with Kelly, including a post announcing their engagement. She also began following Eminem, who has publicly feuded with the "Papercuts" singer for years.

In the comments section of Fox's last Instagram post, she addressed allegations that Kelly was unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie — whom fans believe to be Sophie Lloyd, the guitarist in Kelly's band.

"He probably got with Sophie," commented one fan, to which the Jennifer's Body actress responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a Wednesday statement, Lloyd's management team said, "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media."

They added, "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Kelly and Fox — who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 — were seen out together Monday in Agoura Hills, California.

That same day, a source told PEOPLE that Fox had taken off her engagement ring after an argument. On Tuesday, however, an insider told PEOPLE "they are speaking and trying to work things out."

"She was never one to casually date," the insider said. "She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up on their relationship."

"There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," the insider added.

