Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make It Instagram Official: 'Waited an Eternity to Find You'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made their relationship Instagram official!

The couple posed for a black and white mirror selfie which the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," Kelly, 30, wrote in the caption.

Fox, 34, stuck her tongue out in the photo as she wore a black bralette and black high-rise sweatpants. Kelly's arm was around the actress as he held the phone up and also stuck his tongue out while wearing a black graphic T-shirt and black pants.

The photo comes two months after the couple were first romantically linked in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Fox recalled first meeting Kelly on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which has recently resumed filming in Puerto Rico and is directed by Emmett, 49.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

However, Baker said that he was not as confident as the actress about their initial connection, explaining that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he said. "And I would just sit there and hope."

In June, a source told PEOPLE Fox "seems very happy" while spending more time with the rapper.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source said of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.