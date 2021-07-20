Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett told Yahoo! Entertainment of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, "I was so mesmerized by their performances"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Director on Their Connection: 'There Was Magic in That Room'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, published Monday, Randall Emmett recalled there being "magic in that room, 100%" back when he, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, began shooting the movie back in March 2020.

"I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerized by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' " said Emmett, 50.

According to the filmmaker, "Megan sometimes had to be like, 'Randall, are you going to call, "Action" '? I was like, 'Oh my God — my bad!' "

Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Fox and musician Kelly, who goes by his real name Colson Baker when acting, met on the Puerto Rico set of the film in March 2020.

"I don't know if people understand what a good actor he is," Fox previously told Entertainment Tonight of her costar-turned-boyfriend. "He is so charismatic and he's so naturally gifted and he's so intense."

The video came just days after her husband of almost 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed that he and the actress had split.

Midnight in the Switchgrass follows Fox and Bruce Willis' characters as they lead an unauthorized investigation into the disappearance of a young woman who could become the latest victim of an elusive serial killer. The movie is based on the true story of Texas serial killer Robert Benjamin Rhoades (a.k.a. the Truck Stop Killer).

The film marks the directorial debut of longtime producer Emmett. In a previous statement to PEOPLE, he said, "I am so fortunate to make my directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass, and to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew."

"You cannot go wrong when you pair actors such as Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis with an exceptional story of crime, deceit and suspense," he added. "We can't wait to share it with the world."