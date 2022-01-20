Newly engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made Lake Como a part of their trip as they traveled to Italy for a fashion show in Milan

That's Amore! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Snuggle on a Boat in Italy Following Engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are basking in their engagement bliss overseas.

The couple recently set sail on Italy's Lake Como, which the Jennifer's Body actress, 35, shared photos of on Instagram Thursday.

Fox was dressed stylishly for the outing, in a beige long-sleeve knit crop top and white pants under a multicolored ankle-length coat, finishing the look in a bucket hat that perfectly matched her outerwear.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old rapper (born Colson Baker) sported a white Dolce & Gabbana jacket and striped turtleneck sweater from the same brand as the two took in the sights around town and out on the water.

Fox and Kelly made their first public post-engagement appearance in Italy, three days after the "Bloody Valentine" musician revealed he had popped the question to Fox during a recent trip to Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, Fox joined Kelly in Milan to support the rapper as he hit the runway to open Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show.

The actress announced their engagement last Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist getting down on one knee under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico, which holds a significant meaning in their relationship.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other's blood 1.11.22," Fox captioned her post, in part.