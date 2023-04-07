Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands on Hawaii Trip After Relationship Difficulties

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are enjoying each other in Hawaii despite recent relationship troubles.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 36, and the "Bloody Valentine" musician, 32, were holding hands and smiling together while walking on a beach during their Hawaiian getaway Thursday, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Fox and MGK's trip comes two months after Fox hinted at a possible breakup back in February, removing photos of her fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption.

A week after that, the actress returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over. "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Lester Cohen/Getty for The Recording Academy

At the end of last month, a source told PEOPLE that Fox was continuing to not wear her engagement ring and that the couple were in therapy to work on their differences. But, the source said, Fox was "having a hard time trusting" MGK.

"This is really boiling down to not working," the source said at the time. "There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad."

Another insider said they were in contact and "still working on their issues," adding: "Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now." The insider noted that the couple has "always had kind of a tumultuous relationship," which has "never been easy, it's always been very up and down."

Earlier in March, a source said the pair were "not completely done" as they were "still trying to sort through things." However, "most of their friends think it is likely over; they're just not ready to totally call it yet," the source added.

Fox and MGK, born Colson Baker, first met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. He later proposed to the actress in January 2022.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox (who shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green) wrote on Instagram when announcing her engagement. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

She continued at the time, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.… and then we drank each other's blood."