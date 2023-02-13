Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Haven't 'Called Off' Engagement but She 'Took Her Ring Off': Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly haven't officially pulled the plug on their wedding plans.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple "had a fight over the weekend" and that the actress, 36, is "very upset" and "won't speak to" her actor-musician fiancé, 32.

"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off," the insider adds. "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."

Reps for both Fox and Kelly have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Fox deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup between herself and Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

In her post, the Jennifer's Body actress uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of Fox's last post, before she went off the grid, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple's relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a fire emoji.

Fox was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, where Kelly performed, a source told PEOPLE. However, the pair attended Drake's party together on Friday.

The Till Death actress had also wiped all photos and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. (Kelly, meanwhile, still has posts featuring Fox on his profile.)

Fox also followed Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years, before she deleted her account.