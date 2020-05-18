Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Spending Time Together' amid Possible Rift with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly has been seen spending time together for 'a few weeks,' a source tells PEOPLE

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's quality time together isn't entirely new.

Days after Fox, 34, and the rapper, 30, were spotted picking up food in Calabasas, California, a source tells PEOPLE the two have enjoyed each other's company in recent weeks.

The outings come as Fox and husband Brian Austin Green, 46, have been seen transferring their three kids from one parent to the other, raising questions about the state of their relationship.

"They have been spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks," the source says of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian."

Both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been cast in Midnight In The Switchgrass, although production on the film has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline previously reported.

The day after Fox and the rapper were seen driving around, Green shared a cryptic message on social media, which coincided with his wife’s birthday.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of a butterfly on a flower. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Fox and Green, who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, were seen at a Calabasas parking lot last month transferring their children from one parent’s car to another, according to the Daily Mail. (Green is also a father to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Both stars have also been photographed in recent weeks without their wedding rings.

Fox and Green have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

After first meeting on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30, the pair dated for about two years, before initially getting engaged in November 2006.