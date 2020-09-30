Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy a Romantic Dinner Date in Hollywood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked happier than ever while on a dinner date in Hollywood, California

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a romantic evening in Hollywood.

The couple was photographed leaving dinner on Tuesday night, sharing a laugh together as Fox, 34, held onto a bouquet of flowers as the rapper, 30, walked alongside her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Transformers actress wore a jean jacket and black yoga pants while Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a light blue T-shirt and light-colored patterned pants.

Their outing happened on the same night as Kelly debuted the music video for his song “Drunk Face,” which featured several cameos by Fox.

The two shared a kiss in the video, and also showed the two bonding while on a private jet together as Fox painted his nails pink. Another shot in the video showed the couple making their way through a crowd of photographers.

Fox has already starred alongside Kelly in his music video for “Bloody Valentine.”

Earlier this month, the rapper opened up about his romance with Fox, saying that he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact."

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly, who met Fox on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass, said during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

When asked if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."

Image zoom Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

The musician was first linked to Fox back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the star late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the shot, which showed the pair sticking their tongues out with their arms wrapped around one another.