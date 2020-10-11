Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Romantic Date Night in Santa Monica
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were all smiles while leaving their dinner date in Santa Monica, California
Love is in the air for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
The couple was photographed leaving their dinner date in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, with Fox, 34, cuddling up to Kelly, 30, as the two posed for a sweet moment. The Transformers actress wore a cheetah-print skirt, a black long-sleeved sweater and heels for the outing while the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, opted for a short-sleeved button-down floral shirt, denim jeans and white vans.
Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship this summer after pictures of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the star late last year after 10 years of marriage.
Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July. "Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the shot, which showed the pair sticking their tongues out with their arms wrapped around one another.
Last month, Kelly spoke about the blossoming romance on The Howard Stern Show, saying that he fell in love "for the first time" with Fox.
"That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," the "Bloody Valentine" rapper said.
When asked by Stern if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, "Yeah, for sure."