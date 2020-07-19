Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first sparked a romance in May, after her split from husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cuddle Up in Puerto Rico as They Resume Filming Their Movie

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are spending more time together as they return to filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The couple was spotted holding hands while on a romantic stroll in Puerto Rico, where they are resuming production on their movie. The Transformers star, 34, was dressed in a pair of black shorts with a white T-shirt. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" rapper, whose birth name is Colson Baker, rocked black shorts, a T-shirt and white sneakers.

The pair was also seen cuddling up in a group photo shared by costar Emile Hirsch on Instagram, which featured the cast and director Randall Emmett as well as Emmett's fiancée, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

"Four months later, the gang is quarantined together to resume shooting of Midnight In The Switchgrass in the amazing Puerto Rico," Hirsch captioned the photo, in which the rapper could be seen standing behind Fox and wrapping his arms around her as she posed in front of him, holding on to his arms.

Just last month, the pair were seen fly out of Los Angeles together. Days before they were spotted holding hands on their way to a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Fox and Baker were first romantically linked back in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Green first revealed on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green that their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

A source told PEOPLE last month that Fox "seems very happy" while spending more time with Baker.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source said of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source added.