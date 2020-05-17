"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," Brian Austin Green wrote in a cryptic message shared on wife Megan Fox's birthday

Megan Fox Seen with Machine Gun Kelly as Husband Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post on Her Birthday

Could Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green be on the outs?

The Transformers actress, 34, was spotted driving around and picking up food in Calabasas, California, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Friday.

Both Fox and the rapper, 30, have been cast in Midnight In The Switchgrass, although production on the film has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline previously reported.

A rep for Machine Gun Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One day after the outing, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 46, shared a cryptic message on social media, which coincided with his wife’s birthday. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long,” he wrote alongside a photograph of a butterfly on a flower. “They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Reps for Green and Fox also did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Fox and Green, who share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, was also seen at a Calabasas parking lot last month, transferring their children from one parent’s car to another, according to the Daily Mail. (Green is also a father to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

Both stars have also been photographed in recent weeks without their wedding rings.

Most recently, Green was seen on Saturday without his ring, while visiting the same coffee shop Fox and the rapper had been to the previous day.

Fox and Green have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

After first meeting on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30, the pair dated for about two years, before initially getting engaged in November 2006.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that Fox and Green were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

“They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a family source said. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation.”

A few months into the separation, Fox and Green announced that they were having a third child together — and they reconciled the following year.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”

Image zoom Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green and kids

Last year, the actor opened up about how the pair had struggled “at first” to see eye-to-eye about parenting but had since found common ground.

“We parent together,” Green said during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. “I’m very much more the bad cop than she is. And at first, that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things.”