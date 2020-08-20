Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were first spotted together in May

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: What They've Said About Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is going strong almost one month after taking their relationship public on Instagram.

Since then, Fox and Green have spent more and more time together, including dinner dates in Malibu and downtime together in Puerto Rico as they continue to film their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Here's everything the two have said about each other.

1. Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Her "Twin Flame"

Fox and Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, gave their first joint interview in July on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast where they spoke about their instant connection after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.

Image zoom Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Kelly opened up about his own mindset when he met Fox, saying he wasn’t as confident as the actress about their chemistry, explaining that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he said. "And I would just sit there and hope."

2. Making It Instagram Official

About a week after their first interview together, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The two posed for a black and white mirror selfie which the rapper shared on his Instagram account.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," Kelly wrote in the caption.

Fox stuck her tongue out in the photo as she wore a black bralette and black high-rise sweatpants. Kelly's arm was around the actress as he held the phone up and also stuck his tongue out while wearing a black graphic T-shirt and black pants.

3. "My Heart Is Yours"

Fox followed up Kelly’s Instagram post with one of her own, the first she shared of the two on her Instagram account.

In another mirror selfie, the two posed in towels as the actress wrapped her arm around the rapper’s waist.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Fox wrote alongside the picture, adding two knife emojis and a black heart emoji, similar to the ones Kelly added to his own post.

4. Together in Lockdown

Earlier this month, the rapper shared that he and Fox are “locked in” while appearing on an episode of Thirst Tweets for BuzzFeed Celeb, in which he read out tweets written about him and reacted to them.

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date,” one of the posts said.

“I’m locked in already right now,” Kelly responded.

“No dates for me. Probably ever," he then added, alluding to his future with Fox.