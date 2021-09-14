The two stars introduced their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, on Sunday night’s MTV VMAs

Megan Fox Jokes She and Kourtney Kardashian 'Are in Love' After MTV VMAs Appearance

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are hitting it off!

Fox, 35, shared a photo of herself and Kardashian, 42, inside of a bathroom while attending the MTV Video Music Awards where they introduced their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively.

"Kourtney and I are in love," Fox wrote in the caption of the photo where they were seen smiling at each other.

The two stars appeared onstage at Sunday's award show where they introduced their rockstar boyfriends for their performance of "Papercuts," which closed out the show.

"I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person," Fox told the crowd of Kelly, 31.

"I'm a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot," Kardashian quipped of Barker, 45.

Fox then sent tongues wagging as she introduced the musicians in a very special way: "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," she told the crowd.

The Jennifer's Body actress and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and have been going strong since making their relationship public that summer.

Both have children from previous relationships; Fox has sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is a proud dad to daughter Casie, 13.

Fox walked the red carpet earlier in the night with Kelly by her side, wowing in a naked, completely sheer custom Mugler midi dress with subtle shimmery embroidery.

Kardashian, meanwhile, made her red carpet debut with Barker at the show, and the couple held hands and shared a kiss as they posed in matching black ensembles.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in February, and both also have three children: Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler, and considers Moakler's daughter Atiana, 22, his own as well.