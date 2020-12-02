The actress filed for divorce on Nov. 25 and is ready to move on

Megan Fox Hopes Brian Austin Green Divorce Happens 'Quickly' as She Plans 'Future' with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is ready to move on.

The actress filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green on Nov. 25 and is hoping everything will move forward swiftly.

"Megan has planned to file for divorce for a while. She and Brian already agreed to a custody plan so Megan hopes the divorce will happen quickly and be uncomplicated," a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE.

Green, 47, and Fox, 34, were married for 10 years and share three children: sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

Three days before her divorce filing, Fox made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 30, at the 2020 American Music Awards. The relationship between the Transformers star and the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) appears to be getting more serious.

"They are making plans for the future and want to live together. Megan has been taking things slowly though to make sure her sons are doing okay," says the source.

Fox and Green currently share custody and the kids had Thanksgiving celebrations with both parents separately. The Jennifer's Body actress also waited several months before introducing her boys to Kelly.

"They are getting to know him now," says the source. "Megan’s sons are her number one priority."