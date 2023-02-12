Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's Lemonade

The pair, who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in early 2022

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

Published on February 12, 2023 10:36 AM
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over?

The actress, 36, hinted at a possible breakup between herself and the musician, 32, on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit.

In the comments section, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the relationship, writing, "He probably got with Sophie." In response, Fox joked that it could've been her, commenting, "Maybe I got with Sophie" alongside a single fire emoji.

The Till Death star also wiped all photographs and videos of herself and Kelly from her Instagram page, including a post announcing their engagement in January 2022. (Kelly, meanwhile, still has posts featuring Fox on his profile.) Fox now also follows Eminem, who has publicly feuded with Kelly for years.

Representatives for both Fox and Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, and though production was quickly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted spending quality time together shortly after.

Fox later appeared as Kelly's love interest in the music video for his single "Bloody Valentine," and by July, the couple had confirmed their relationship when they gave their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast, where Fox called Kelly her "twin flame."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kelly then made their relationship Instagram official that same month, when they posed for a playful black-and-white mirror photo. A week later, Fox did the same, sharing her own post-swim black-and-white mirror photo, which she captioned, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."

The couple later appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards to make their red carpet debut. During the event, Fox introduced MGK's performance of "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend."

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship

After more than a year of dating, Kelly proposed to Fox in early 2022. The couple announced their engagement with separate Instagram posts, sharing videos and photos from their proposal in front of a banyan tree they'd first sat under in July 2020.

Fox reflected on their romance in her caption, writing, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood."

Kelly also shared a video of the emerald and diamond engagement ring he gave Fox, writing, "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨."

Fox joined MGK last weekend for the 2023 Grammys, where he was nominated for best rock album. The two walked the red carpet in matching metallic ensembles, with the rapper wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and gray mesh top, while Fox was photographed in a white Zuhair Murad gown featuring a mesh corset. They were last photographed together following Kelly's performance at a Super Bowl party Friday night.

Kelly appeared alone at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday night. At the event, the musician opened up for The Chainsmokers.

