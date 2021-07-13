Megan Fox 'Went to Hell for Eternity' During Hallucinogenic Ayahuasca Trip with Machine Gun Kelly

"[There was] nothing glamourous about it," Megan Fox said of taking the psychoactive tea, which is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations

Megan Fox took a trip that she will never forget.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the 35-year-old actress opened up to guest host Arsenio Hall about drinking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly while the couple was in Costa Rica on a recent trip.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox said, referring to the psychoactive tea, which is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations. "... So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can't shower because they're in a drought," she continued. "... [There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."

Fox then recalled how the preparations for the spiritual ceremony began by having herself, Kelly, 31, and "20 other strangers" line up together to induce vomiting.

Though the actress said she and her rocker beau had reservations about throwing up, which she described as a necessary step, the Transformers star called it "such a good bonding experience" overall.

"That gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you're like, my vanity is gone, I've just done this in front of all of these strangers and now I'm ready to really open up," the Till Death star said.

When it came to the actual ceremony and drinking the ayahuasca, Fox said the experience went on for three nights and was "incredibly intense."

"Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night, I went to Hell for eternity," Fox recalled. "Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

When Hall, 65, asked how she identified the experience, Fox said that the beverage helped her open up in a way that "talk therapy or hypnotherapy" could not.

"It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in," she explained. "So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."

Fox and Kelly have been going strong since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. The couple initially met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and seem to be smitten ever since.

"Megan is very happy," a source told PEOPLE in April. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

During her late-night guest appearance, Fox also chatted more about her relationship with Kelly, opening up about the couple's love for matching their outfits together.

"That's something I started with him just because he's such a flamboyant dresser that I can't really pull off, just like, the sweatpants and the yoga gear anymore," she said. "I have to, like, elevate myself to his level ... cause he's always covered in, like, grommets, zippers, sequins, everything's pink, everything's glowing."