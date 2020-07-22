Megan Fox Calls Machine Gun Kelly Her ‘Twin Flame’ in First Joint Interview

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Megan Fox said of Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are opening up about their romance.

Fox, 34, recalled on the podcast first meeting Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker, on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which has recently resumed filming in Puerto Rico and is directed by Emmett, 49.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the Transformers star recalled.

She continued: "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox went on to share that she felt an instant connection with the 30-year-old "Bloody Valentine" rapper once they began working together.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

However, Baker said that he was not as confident as the actress about their initial connection, explaining that he was "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he said. "And I would just sit there and hope."

Fox and Baker were first romantically linked back in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm they separated late last year after 10 years of marriage.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Fox "seems very happy" while spending more time with Baker.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source said of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.