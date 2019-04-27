Megan Fox Files to Dismiss Divorce from Husband Brian Austin Green After Reconciliation

Nearly three years after reconciling with her husband Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has reportedly filed to dismiss their divorce case.

Fox, 32, originally filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by The Blast, Fox requested a dismissal in their ongoing divorce case.

Fox and Green, 45, share three children: Noah Shannon, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Journey River, 2. (Green is also dad to son Kassius, 17, from a previous relationship.)

After their 2015 divorce, sources told PEOPLE the two actors were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

“They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a family source said at the time. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation.”

But just a few months into the separation, they announced they were having a third child together and reconciled in 2016.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”

During a September 2017 episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, Green admitted being in a relationship “takes work and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s — you just take it day by day.”

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter said that the couple will be co-starring in their first feature film together, Dakota.

In the movie, Fox will portray Kate, a widow who loses her husband in the war in Afghanistan and struggles to maintain their family farm while being a single mother to her daughter.

Meanwhile, Green will play a soldier who reunites her husband’s best friend, a combat dog named Dakota, with her and her daughter.

Directed by Kirk Harris, this will be Fox and Green’s first time working on a film together.

Days before the news about their movie broke, Fox and Green were spotted out on a rare public date night.

The couple was spotted holding hands on a stroll in Los Angeles earlier this month, with Fox also hugging her husband’s arm as they walked.