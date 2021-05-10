Megan Fox Says She 'Destroyed' Machine Gun Kelly at Mortal Kombat 'Every Time' They Played

"We did, like, 40 something matches, and I absolutely destroyed him every time," the actress tells PEOPLE as she discusses LG's upcoming Only on OLED's live celebrity gaming battle

For Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, playing video games is a way for the couple to bond. But they still leave room for some playful competition.

While chatting with PEOPLE about taking part in LG's upcoming Only on OLED's live celebrity gaming battle — where she will go up against DJ Khaled in a 90-minute Fortnite match on May 12 — Fox, 34, also spoke about game time with her beau, 31, and how she always comes out the winner.

Detailing that she and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently purchased a gaming console to play video games with each other, the Jennifer's Body star tells PEOPLE that Kelly wasn't aware of just how good of a gamer she is.

"He's not a big gamer, he's obviously a musician spending, like, every second of his life working and touring, [so] he never really got into games," Fox says. "However, boys just naturally assume that they're gonna be better than you at gaming, it's just for whatever reason. It's just this thing that exists out there."

"He'd never seen me play ... so we got the latest Mortal Kombat, we downloaded it, and I crushed him," she adds laughing. "Like, destroyed him every time we fought. We did, like, 40 something matches, and I absolutely destroyed him every time."

LG OLED Ultimate Gaming Showdown - DJ KHALED VS MEGAN FOX Credit: LG

Fox and Kelly have been going strong since being first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Speaking to NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," the Transformers star added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Now, teaming up alongside Khaled, 45, and LG, Fox will be taking her love of video games to the upcoming celebrity gaming showdown, which is scheduled to stream live on professional esports team Evil Geniuses' Twitch Channel.

During the event, Khaled will be coached by Evil Geniuses' Justin "FearItSelf" Kats, while Fox will be guided by legendary Evil Genius Counter-Strike coach Wilton "Zews" Prado.

Noting that she is both "excited" and "nervous" for the matchup, Fox compares taking part in the event to skateboarding. "I'm definitely not a skateboarder per se, however, I can ride a skateboard," she tells PEOPLE. "But if you ask me to ride a skateboard in front of people all of a sudden I'm terrible at it."

"I do feel I have the ability to definitely beat DJ Khaled, for sure," Fox adds. "But I just want to make sure I can perform under the pressure of being at a live event."