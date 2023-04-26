Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer

Megan Fox makes for a terrifying organized crime leader.

On Wednesday, Screen Media released the trailer for 36-year-old Fox's new movie Johnny & Clyde, which features the actress as Alana, a casino owner and "crime boss" who is targeted for a heist by a pair of lovers named Johnny (Avan Jorgia) and Clyde (Ajani Russell) during their cross-country killing spree.

The trailer shows Johnny and Clyde s reminiscing on their relationship before they rob an armed vehicle owned by Alana's operation. The pair kill one of the vehicle's drivers and kidnap another, forcing him to detail security arrangements for a vault in Alana's casino as they plan a heist, which draws Fox's character's ire.

Though the murderous couple and their associates appear dangerous, Alana expresses little concern for her vault's security — the trailer teases a vicious, axe-wielding guard who Johnny and Clyde go up against as they try to pull off their heist.

An official synopsis for the film describes Johnny and Clyde as "two serial killers madly in love and on an endless crime spree." The movie appears to loosely draw inspiration from the 1967 classic Bonnie and Clyde, which starred Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as real-life criminals Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker.

Verdi Productions / Screen Media

To support their criminal lifestyle, the pair "set their sights on robbing a casino owned by the crime boss Alana and guarded by her demonic warrior," the synopsis reads.

The Johnny & Clyde trailer showcases Alana firing multiple weapons during the blood-soaked movie, ending as she uses a rifle to shoot pottery off a woman's head from close-range.

"Why are you like that? Are you scared?" Alana asks her associate after firing the shot, to which he replies: "Of course not."

Verdi Productions / Screen Media

Aside from Fox, Jorgia and Russell, the new movie also stars Tyson Ritter, Bai Ling, Vanessa Angel, Armen Garo and Robert LaSardo. Johnny & Clyde is directed by filmmaker Tom DeNucci (2019's Vault) from a script he cowrote with Nick Principe.

The film makes for Fox's first movie appearance in 2023 after she appeared in three movies last year. She is also expected to join the Expendables franchise for its forthcoming Expendables 4, due in theaters later this year.

Johnny & Clyde is produced by Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. The film releases in theaters and on demand May 5.