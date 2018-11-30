Megan Fox Confirms Dating Shia LaBeouf & Admits to Spitefully Writing on Brian Austin Green's Wall

Megan Fox was not about to plead the fifth on Thursday night.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, 32, opened up about her past, which included confirming a former flame and confessing to a spiteful action against her husband.

While playing the Bravo host’s notorious “Plead the Fifth” game, Fox finally admitted to having a “romantic relationship” with Shia LaBeouf while the two were co-starring in Transformers together in 2007 and during its sequel in 2009.

Although Fox says their relationship didn’t go much further after Transformers (she was fired from the franchise in 2009 for making negative comments about director Michael Bay).

“I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said. “I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

This revelation was the first time that Fox has publicly addressed having a romantic relationship with LaBeouf.

Things were not so secretive for the actor, however, who previously hinted that his relationship with Fox went from professional to physical while filming the action franchise.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” LaBeouf, 32, told Details magazine in 2011. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

He added: “I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

Later on, in Thursday’s episode, Fox revealed the craziest — and most permanent — thing she’s ever done during a fight with her husband Brian Austin Green.

“I think I was being a little… that was hyperbole a little bit,” she admitted, when asked about her previous statement that she has destroyed the house during fights. “I did one time get really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of Nietzsche poems on his wall.”

Green, 45, and Fox — who share three children together: Noah, 5, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 1 — have previously been open about their relationship struggles.

The pair initially got engaged in November 2006 after dating for about two years, until the called it off in February 2009. They were engaged again over a year later, before tying the knot soon after.

In 2015, Fox filed for divorce after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having their third child together — and reconciled the following year.

In addition to his three children, Green also shares a teenage son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.