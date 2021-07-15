Megan Fox Clarifies Comments Calling Trump 'a Legend': I Don't Align 'with Any Political Party'

"I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence)," Megan Fox said

Megan Fox is clarifying comments she recently made about former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 35-year-old actress chatted about attending the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas over the weekend, where she was seated in the same row as the former president, 75.

"I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row. He had, like, thirty secret service with him," Fox said at the time. "He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

"I was like, I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is," the Midnight in the Switchgrass star added. "So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."

Fox's statement drew criticism from social media users as some assumed she was issuing support for the controversial Republican, which prompted the actress to address her initial comments in a set of Instagram Story posts on Wednesday evening.

"Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," she wrote. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend … in that arena (key part of the sentence)."

"The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue," Fox continued. "That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

The Transformers star then addressed the hate she was receiving, writing, "Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitchfork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though."

"The world needs more of that," she added alongside a purple heart, sparkle and lips emojis.

In a second post shared on her Story, Fox included a meme that showed SpongeBob SquarePants happily tossing flower petals at an unimpressed Squidward, with a message written above: "When someone can't stand me and I send them love and light anyway."

During Fox's Kimmel appearance, the star also opened up to guest host Arsenio Hall about drinking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly while the couple was in Costa Rica on a recent trip.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox said, referring to the psychoactive tea, which is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations. "... So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can't shower because they're in a drought," she continued. "... [There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."