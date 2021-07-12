"It's a date see you tonight at Nobu," Adriana Lima replied to Megan Fox's invitation, alongside two flame emojis

Megan Fox Cheekily Asks Model Adriana Lima on a Date to Nobu: 'What If I Need a Girlfriend?'

Megan Fox and Adriana Lima might just break the internet.

The two women had a cheeky exchange in the comments of a post Lima, 40, shared to her Instagram feed over the weekend.

Alongside a photo split of herself and Fox, 35, in full glam makeup, the model wrote, "⚡️💋 @meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies , hit me up ☎️ ⚡️ my only request is ... We share the same makeup artist @patrickta 💁🏻‍♀️💋⚡️."

Fox didn't miss a beat in the comments, writing, "But what if I need a girlfriend ... can I hit you up for that as well? 💜"

"Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu," teased the Jennifer's Body actress.

"It's a date see you tonight at Nobu," the former Victoria's Secret Angel replied, alongside two flame emojis.

Fox, who is bisexual, is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly. She split from her husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, in 2020.

The actress has spoken publicly about bisexuality in the past. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she told Esquire in her June 2009 cover interview. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

She has also been open about her crushes on fellow same-sex celebrities. Fox told GQ in 2008, "Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox."

More recently, the actress appeared on Fox5 NY to promote her new horror film Till Death, where she was asked whether Kelly, 31, had a problem with her attraction to Angelina Jolie.

"I think I said that years ago. I can't imagine he would have a problem with it," Fox said of her longstanding crush on the Oscar winner, 46. "I think he would survive. I think he can hang in there for that one."